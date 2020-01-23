EXCLUSIVE: Okinawa Cruiser maxi electric scooter to debut at Auto Expo 2020

Okinawa is one company that doesn't rest on its laurels. In fact, it is one auto maker that launches new products almost every three months. Just after the Lite electric scooter was launched in 2019, Okinawa is now ready with their next big thing, the Cruiser maxi-scooter. The Okinawa Cruiser sports a Suzuki Burgman-type design. The design, as can be deciphered in the silhouette looks muscular and the scooter has got a stepped seat too. Its colour - orange - also seems new to the Okinawa range of electric scooters in India. This will be the first of its kind in the electric scooter segment in India and will debut at the Auto Expo 2020. Speaking of which, the Auto Expo will also see the unveil of the Oki100 (codename) electric motorcycle.

While there aren't any specifications available for the Okinawa Cruiser, it can be safely said that this scooter will have regenerative braking. It will have disc brakes at both ends and an all-digital instrument cluster. What's more, the underseat storage will be useable too. Okinawa will spec the scooter, expectedly, with a swappable lithium-ion battery. The claimed range could be around 150km while the top speed should be close to 120kmph.

What the scooter will promise and we have seen that in the Suzuki Burgman is practicality. Taller folks will definitely have a ball of time riding this scooter. The handle bars are expected to not hit the knees when turning whereas one can also rest their feet on the inside flanks of the scooter. Moreover, as with all electric vehicles, the performance will good too. We believe Okinawa might launch it at the expo and the price could be around Rs 1.1 lakh, ex-showroom. The scooter could be launched in phases.

PS: We checked Luyuan website. They do have an electric Cruiser listed there but there are no images or specifications to the vehicle.