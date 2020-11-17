Exclusive: Odysse Evoqis electric sportsbike specs, range, on-road price revealed

The Odysse Evoqis motorcycle has a top speed of 80kmph while the automatic transmission accords a City Drive, Parking, Sports and Reverse modes.

By:November 17, 2020 1:32 PM

Odysse EV Pvt Ltd which earlier this year had announced their new range of electric bikes and scooters is now ready to deliver them. The brand has six dealers in India including in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. Odysse also recently announced offers for customers if they book their EVs during the festive season. Speaking of which, the electric vehicles under the Odysse portfolio include the Hawk, Hawk+, Racer and Evoqis. The latter is an electric sportsbike and for some reason, Odysse hasn’t updated its website or any other communication material with the bike’s specifications. Express Drives has now exclusively laid their hands on a brochure that gives out the features and other details of the bike. The bike is available for Rs 1.59 lakh, on-road Mumbai. The delivery, finance and registration process will take 15 days from the time one books the bike.

Express Drives is also privy to the information that this bike doesn’t have a swappable battery. The battery unit is claimed to be on the heavier side too. The electric motor has a 3000watt (4.32kWh) power rating while it makes 4000watt peak power. In short, less than 6hp of power whereas the torque generated is 64Nm. The motorcycle has a top speed of 80kmph while the automatic transmission accords a City Drive, Parking, Sports and Reverse modes. Gross vehicle weight of the Evoqis is just 111kg. By the way, the bike is pronounced as ‘Ee woke’. Loading capacity of the Odysse Evoqis is 170kg whereas its ground clearance is 170mm.

It gets telescopic forks in the front with a spring-loaded mechanism at the rear. There are dual discs in the front, while the rear has a single unit. The charging time is six hours and Odysse provides a charger as well. There are 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, with the rear having a 140-section tyre. Other features include a digital instrument cluster, anti-theft lock, push-button start, and keyless entry.

