Exclusive! 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unofficial bookings open: India launch timeline revealed

The new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is all set to reach Indian shores soon. Here is how much you need to pay to book the bike and when can you expect the delivery!

The new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa was revealed a couple of days back and here comes a piece of good news for the customers in India! Dealer sources of Express Drives have just confirmed that bookings for the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa are now open unofficially and the token amount is set at Rs 2 lakh. Moreover, our source has also confirmed the India launch timeline of the sports tourer. According to them, if you book the bike now, you will get the delivery of the motorcycle in April 2021. The said information has been sourced through one of our dealer sources in New Delhi and in order to get the status in your city, we advise you to check with your nearest Suzuki dealership.

The new third-generation model of the much loved ‘peregrine falcon’ gets significant updates compared to the outgoing one. One good thing about the design is that the company has retained the overall silhouette of the Suzuki Hayabusa in its 2021 avatar. However, the bike now looks sharper and more aggressive than before. Upfront, you get an all-LED headlamp with LED DRLs that also double up as turn indicators. The rear end of the bike is now flatter and now you get a horizontal LED tail lamp set up.

Speaking of powertrain, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa draws power from a 1,340ccc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission and this time around, you also get a bi-directional quickshifter. The bike now sees a drop in power and torque with 190 hp and 150 Nm on offer and hence, this a decrement by 10 hp and 5 Nm compared to the outgoing model. The layout of the instrument cluster is also the same as before, which is the good thing as you get twin big dials and analogue set up to display speed and engine revs. However, this time around, you also get a small TFT screen that shows lean angle and more information.

The electronics package of the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa comes with 10 levels of wheelie control, 3-stage engine brake control, 10-stage traction control, launch control, and also, cruise control. The new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has been priced at GBP 16,499 in the UK that translates to around Rs 16.45 lakh as per the Indian currency. If the bike comes to India via the CBU route, it is expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

