Exclusive: More than 11,000 Suzuki Burgman scooters sold in 12 days! Why Indians are buying this maxi scooter

The new Suzuki Burgman Street is off to a flying start if numbers from the first 12 days are considered. According to sources of Express Drives 11,000 units of the Suzuki Burgman Street have been sold till now in India. It should be noted that these numbers refer to scooters dispatched to dealers. One prime reason behind the positive start is the maxi scooter styling that makes the Burgman one of its kind scooter in the country presently. The last time India saw a maxi scooter was a decade ago in the form of the Kinetic Blaze, which failed to blaze on the sales charts. Suzuki Burgman Street has been launched in India at a price of Rs 68,000 (ex-showroom). At such a price point, while there are other scooters like the TVS Ntorq 125 and Honda Grazia 125 that offer more features at a lesser price, the Burgman Street takes the lead with its bigger proportions and the comfort trump card played by Suzuki.

Suzuki Burgman Street gets power from the same 125cc engine that powers the Access 125. The engine is good for developing a respective power and torque output of 8.5 bhp and 10.2 Nm. The scooter comes with a full LED headlamp that claims to offer better illumination than a conventional unit. The Suzuki Burgman Street gets a fully digital instrument cluster and that said, it is the first scooter in the company's line up to get this feature.

An interesting feature on the new Suzuki Burgman Street is the cleverly designed floorboard that enables riding the scooter in two different positions. While one of these include the conventional position in which the rider places his feet on the floorboard, the other enables him to stretch his legs and place the feet towards the interior portion of the front apron offering a benefit on long distance rides.

Braking on the Suzuki Burgman Street is done with the help of a disc brake up front along with a drum brake at the rear. A CBS (Combined Braking System) also comes as standard as a safety feature that applies both brakes automatically when the rider applies the rear brake lever only. This ensures safer and enhanced braking. The scooter also gets storage pockets up front and one of these includes a USB charger as well to keep devices such as smartphones charged on the go.

