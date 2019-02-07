EXCLUSIVE: Massive Rs 8,000 discount on Yamaha FZ-S non-ABS! Why you need to hurry

Yamaha Motor India launched the new FZ-S V3 and FZ-S Fi V3 a few days back and these have replaced the previous models. With that being said, some of the dealers are clearing the remaining stock of the FZ-S single disc brake non-ABS version. Dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed that the Yamaha FZ-S non-ABS is now available with a flat Rs 8,000 discount at selected dealerships across India. While speaking to multiple dealerships, we found that the discount figure varies depending on the dealer. We also managed to get hold of an image that has been sent by one of Yamaha dealerships. Starting April 2019, all new two-wheelers in India with an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to come with an ABS in the interest of public safety.

Speaking of the new model, the Yamaha FZ V3 gets significant changes over the outgoing model. The motorcycle gets revised styling and up front, the bike looks inspired by its elder sibling FZ25. Furthermore, the new FZ V3 also gets a revised instrument cluster and slight changes in the engine for better performance. One of the biggest changes though is the inclusion of an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety and more effective braking. Powering the new Yamaha FZ V3 gets the same 149cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 13.2 bhp and 12.8 Nm.

It has to be noted that only a few dealerships have the remaining stock of the FZ-S single disc version and you will have to check at your nearest dealership to confirm the said discount. If you have been planning to buy the Yamaha FZ-S and Rs 8,000 discount appeals to you more than the newly launched V3 models, now is the best time to bring home the bike.

