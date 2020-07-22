Exclusive! Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 price out: Pay this much more for Dominar 250 rival

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 has the same appearance as the outgoing BS4 model. The new model will be launched in India very soon at a considerable premium over its predecessor, Check out the new price and how much more you need to pay now!

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 is set to be launched in India very soon. Ahead of the official launch, sources of Express Drives close to the development have confirmed the price of the new model. The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 will be priced at a starting of Rs 1,99,900 (ex-showroom, India) for Black Pearl colour. So far, the company has revealed a total of four colour options for the Mojo 300 BS6 and the remaining three shades will have a higher price tag. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS4 was launched in India in July last year at a price of Rs 1.88 lakh. The prices were hiked later and the last known b ex-showroom price for the said model was Rs 1,95,500. That said, the new BS6 compliant model will cost Rs 4,400 more compared to the outgoing model.

In terms of visuals and appearance, the Mahindra Mojo BS6 gets the same styling as the outgoing BS4 model. That said, the bike gets a twin rounded halogen headlamp set up, the design of which is quite polarising. Then you have a muscular fuel tank and an equally beefy tail section. Suspension and braking set up on the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 are shared with the previous BS4 model only. That said suspension system comprises conventional telescopic forks at the front along with a rear monoshock. The bike comes to a halt with a 320mm disc up front along with a 2240mm disc unit at the rear, paired to an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for better safety.

Earlier, the bike used to come in two variants namely XT300 and UT300 with former being the higher-spec trim featuring dual exhausts, Pirelli tyres and front upside-down forks. However, the said two variants were discontinued last year and the Mojo 300 BS4 was launched in a single variant only. The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 will go up against the likes of some of the best sub Rs 2 lakh touring bikes like the Bajaj Dominar 400, Royal Enfield Himalayan and also, the baby Dominar 250 in the segment.

