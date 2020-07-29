Exclusive! Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 colour-wise prices revealed: Gets these 3 changes

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 will be available for sale in four colour options namely Black Pearl, Garnet Black, Ruby Red and Red Agate. With deliveries set to start in the coming days, here is what all changes the BS6 model gets in comparison to its predecessor.

The new Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 is all set to be launched in India. Ahead of the official launch, we at Express Drives revealed the starting price of the motorcycle a few days back. Now, sources close to the development have revealed that the pricing will vary with the different colour options. That said, in order to be precise, Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 will cost you a starting of Rs 1,99,900 for the Black Pearl colour. On the other hand, the Garnet Black colour will cost almost Rs 6,000 more and hence, will set you back by Rs 2.06 lakh. Last but certainly not the least, Ruby Red and Red Agate colours will be available at the dealerships across India for a price of Rs 2.11 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India. Now coming to other changes on the motorcycle, the cheapest colour option – Black Pearl gets MRF tyres while the rest of the three colour options have been fitted with grippier Pirelli Angel CT tyres.

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 brochure

Moreover, our sources reveal that the new BS6 model gets a new ECU with a different calibration all thanks to which the bike is now claimed to be more refined in the lower revs than before. With the said change and the fact that the bike now meets the stringent emission norms, the new Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 will now offer a 10 percent better fuel efficiency than before. In addition to these, our sources reveal that the ECU mount on the bike is now fitted upside down and this has been done with an aim to make sure that the bike stays free from any faults or glitches while going through water crossings.

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 draws power from the same 295cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is now good for developing 25.3 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 25.96 Nm. That said, there is a drop of 0.6 hp in power while the torque sees a decrement by 2.04 Nm while meeting the BS6 emission norms. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is now 186.2 kg and has gone up by 4.7 kg than before.

Here is the colour-wise pricing for Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6:

Colour name Price (ex-showroom, India) Black Pearl Rs 2 lakh Garnet Black Rs 2.6 lakh Ruby Red, Red Agate Rs 2.11 lakh

Bookings for the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 have already begun for a token amount of Rs 5,000 and dealer dispatches will start very soon with an official digital launch set to take place in the coming days. Deliveries of the new Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 are expected to start early next month. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

