Exclusive: LML Star e-scooter launch in September 2023; Specifications revealed

The all-new LML Star electric scooter will be launched in India in September this year. Pre-bookings for the same are open at zero cost and it will rival the likes of the Hero Vida V1, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

LML is gearing up for its comeback in the Indian market, this time in an all-new and electrified avatar. The company’s maiden product will be the LML Star electric scooter which made its public debut at the Auto Expo 2023. In an exclusive conversation with Express Drives, Jenender Anand, CXO, LML Emotion, revealed the company’s launch plans and key specifications of this upcoming futuristic e-scooter.

Jenender Anand, CXO, LML Emotion

LML Star e-scooter: Battery, range and performance

The LML Star electric scooter will get two lithium-ion battery packs, each of 2 kWh capacity, and these will be removable units. While the company has not yet revealed its range, it is expected to offer a mileage of around 150 km per charge. This e-scooter’s motor will have a peak power output of 5 kW (6.7 bhp) and it’s claimed to have a top speed of 90 kmph.

LML Star e-scooter: Hardware and features

In terms of hardware, the LML Star will get telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties will be performed by a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear. It will get a combined braking system as well and run on 12-inch tyres. The Star will weigh 115 kg.

This electric scooter will be pretty feature-rich and sport a 7.0-inch TFT cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. There will also be a first-in-segment customisable interactive display on the front apron, an all-LED lighting system, TPMS, reverse mode, hill hold assist, etc. Moreover, there will be two cameras, one at the front and another at the rear for a 360-degree view.

LML Star e-scooter: Price, rivals and warranty

The upcoming LML Star is expected to be priced in the ballpark of Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the Hero Vida V1, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, etc. Moreover, the company says that the Star will be available pan-India from day one itself. This electric scooter will be offered with a two-year standard warranty and the battery pack will get a three-year warranty. There will be extended warranty options as well.

LML: Product and manufacturing plans

LML will venture into the electric mobility segment with the launch of the Star e-scooter in September 2023. The company is readying an e-cycle primarily for global markets and it will launch an electric motorcycle in India next year. LML will manufacture its electric two-wheelers at the ex-Harley Davidson facility in Bawal, Haryana, and it has an annual production capacity of 2.25 lakh units.

