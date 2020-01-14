EXCLUSIVE: KTM 390 Adventure to be priced at Rs 2.99 lakh – India launch this month

Unveiled first at EICMA 2019 and then in India during the India Bike Week in December, the hotly-anticipated KTM 390 Adventure is now closer to a formal launch in the country this month. But before that happens, we can help you budget correctly for your entry-level KTM ADV as our sources close to the development have told us that it will be priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with its on-road price to stretch to about Rs 3.3 lakh. The 390 Adventure is riding into a motorcycle segment that is growing at a fast pace in India sharing space with the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan, BMW G310 GS, and Kawasaki Versys 300X.

To look at, the 390 Adventure is similar to KTM's championship-winning 450 Rally and the manufacturer says that it has several similar chassis and profiling as the race bike, including its large fuel tank, ergonomics and wind protection.

One of the highlights on the 390 Adventure is the electronics package which includes lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), Bosch cornering and off-road ABS, and up/down Quickshifter+. It gets a full-colour TFT display.

KTM 390 Adventure shares its engine with the 390 Duke and hence is powered by a 373cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 43 hp and 37 Nm of torque. The engine is mounted on a lightweight steel trellis frame and the suspension setup includes 43mm USD forks up front with 170mm travel and over at the rear, it gets gas-assisted monoshock with 177mm travel and preload adjustment.

It comes with all-LED lighting and a 14.5-litre fuel tank. The 390 Adventure, of course, comes with dual-channel ABS but also features KTM's Supermoto mode which switches the ABS off on the rear wheel to makes brake slides easier.

Along with the 390 Adventure, KTM India also showcased the 790 Adventure which will also be launched soon. Powering the bike is a 790cc parallel-twin engine that makes 79 hp. The 790 Adventure gets features like Traction Control (MTC) with lean angle sensitivity, switchable ABS and riding modes. The KTM 790 ADV will go up against the likes of the upcoming Triumph Tiger 900 and BMW F850GS in the segment.