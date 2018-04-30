EXCLUSIVE: Indian Roadmaster Elite price and other details revealed: First unit for India already sold out

The new Indian Roadmaster Elite is set to be launched in India on 2nd May. The sources of Express Drives close to the development have revealed us the price of the extravagant motorcycle. According to them, the new Indian Roadmaster Elite will be launched in India at a price of Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Our sources have also stated that the first unit of the motorcycle has already been sold out to a Mumbai-based businessman. The Indian Roadmaster Elite is a limited edition model and further units of the motorcycle will only be called in India upon receiving orders. Powering the new Indian Roadmaster Elite will be the same 1811cc, Thunderstroke, V-twin engine that runs the standard Roadmaster. The engine is good for churning out a peak torque output of 139 Nm. The company has not revealed the power output of this engine.

One of the prime highlights of the new Indian Roadmaster Elite is a 23k gold leaf that has been badged on the fuel tank. This one indeed comes across as a rare feature that will surely make its owner feel no less than a king. The Indian Roadmaster Elite also comes with lockable luggage panniers so that the belongings of the rider stay safe. The motorcycle also gets a 300-watt music system so that the rider does not feels bored when out on long distance rides. The Indian Roadmaster Elite has been bestowed with Bluetooth connectivity options and a USB port has also been offered to keep your devices charged while on the go.

The Indian Roadmaster Elite tips the scale at 433 kg and hence, it is one of the heaviest motorcycles on sale in India. The motorcycle will lock its horns against the likes of the Harley Davidson CVO Limited. More details to be revealed on 2nd May!