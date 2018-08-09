Exclusive: Indian Chieftain Elite, Chieftain Limited prices to start at Rs 35.99 lakh: Former limited to just 2 units

Indian Motorcycle is set to launch the Chieftain Elite and Chieftain Limited in India on 12th August. Dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed the prices of the two motorcycles. The new Indian Chieftain Elite price in India will be Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom) and this will be a limited edition model. Out of the 350 units of the motorcycle that have been made in total, only two have been allocated for India. Yes, you read that absolutely right! So, in case you are lucky enough to buy the bike, you need to be real quick before these couple of units already find buyers in India. Talking of the second model, the new Indian Chieftain Limited can be yours for a price of Rs 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and a chopped out front fender is the main element that distinguishes it from the Chieftain Elite.

Both, the Indian Chieftain Elite and Chieftain Limited get power from the same 1,811cc, Thunderstroke engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The motor is good for churning out 161.6 Nm of torque. The motorcycle tips the scales at 364 kg. The new Indian Chieftain Elite will be available for sale in a single colour option only namely Black Hills Silver. The said colour for the Indian Chieftain Elite is its biggest visual highlight as it is hand painted on the motorcycle. The Black Hills Silver colour on the Indian Chieftain Elite takes inspiration from the Black Hills in the south Dakota.

Watch our Indian Scout Bobber video review here:

The bike also gets a 200-watt sound system that will surely keep you entertained while going on long distances. The Indian Chieftain Elite gets the Indian Ride Command that is a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and can be operated with even the gloves on. Other bits on the motorcycle include an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), cruise control, keyless ignition, tyre pressure monitoring system and more. On the other hand, you can opt the Indian Chieftain Limited from five shades namely Thunder Black Pearl, Brilliant Blue, Pearl White, Bronze Smoke with Graphics and Thunder Black Pearl with graphics.

While almost everything about the two motorcycles is now known, you might want to know the names of the two owners of the Chieftain Elite that could be revealed on 12th August. So stay tuned!