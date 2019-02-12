EXCLUSIVE! Indian Army inspired TVS Star City Plus ‘Kargil’ edition launched: Here’s what has changed

The new TVS Star City Plus 'Kargil' edition has started arriving at dealerships in India. Dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed the same and we now have pictures of the new model. The new Kargil edition is based on the top end variant of the Star City Plus. Sources have also revealed that there won't be any major difference in the pricing of the Kargil edition when compared to the standard model. As one can see in the pictures, the TVS Star City Plus Kargil edition gets a dual tone paint scheme. While the major portion of the motorcycle is painted in white, the headlamp cowl, sides of the fuel tank, side panels and rear body grab rail gets dark green and camouflage treatment that looks reminiscent of the colour scheme used by the Indian Army.

The new Star City Plus Kargil edition has started reaching dealerships

Mechanically, there are no changes on the new TVS Star City Kargil edition. With that being said, powering the motorcycle is the same 109.7cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a four-speed transmission. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 8.4 bhp and 8.7 Nm. Braking on the TVS Star City Kargil edition is done with the help of a 130mm drum brake up front along with a 110mm drum brake at the rear. These further come linked to the company's Synchronised Braking System (SBS) for added safety and more effective braking.

TVS Star City Plus Kargil edition is limited to cosmetic updates

TVS Motor Company announced its ‘Kargil Calling – Ride for the Real Stars’ initiative in July last year to celebrate the contribution of the Indian Defence forces. Under the said initiative, TVS Motor Company invited the countrymen to ride together across India, irrespective of the vehicle they own. The idea was to thank the Defence forces for being the key enablers of peace, comfort and safety. The celebratory ride was conducted across over 3,000 touch points of TVS Motor Company in India on Kargil Vijay Diwas i.e. 26th July.

In order to be specific, the Kargil Calling ride saw the participation of over 1 lakh riders with a total of 1,38,759 registrations done. For the Kargil Calling ride, TVS Motor Company received an overwhelming response as it got as many as 2,75,320 wishes from the people. Coming back to the new model, expect an official announcement regarding the launch of the TVS Star City Plus Kargil edition along with its price in the coming days. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!