EXCLUSIVE: Faster, more feature-rich Ather 450X launch in January end: Details revealed

Ather Energy has revealed the name of its upcoming electric scooter. Instead of an all-new scooter, this will be an upgrade to the company's popular offering Ather 450 and hence, can be seen as the next-generation Ather 450. The e-scooter has been named Ather 450X. Express Drives recently interacted with Tarun Mehta, CEO and C0-founder, Ather Energy in order to get some insights on how Ather's upcoming offering will be like. The new Ather 450X will be launched in India later this month. The scooter will be based on every single parameter as the 450 whether you look at performance, intelligence and connectivity.

Now, the good news for prospective Ather customers is that the Ather 450X will not be available in just Bengaluru and Chennai in which Ather Energy has its presence currently. Instead, the company is aiming to be present pan India with its upcoming 'super scooter'. Tarun reveals that everything from the dashboard to software and performance has been upgraded on the 450X and this includes availability as well.

Sounds interesting, right! However, here is a catch! Pre-orders for the Ather 450X have opened but not for everyone on the company's website. The brand has shared pre-order invites with numerous people across the country. Over the last few years, there are people who have shared interest in Ather products along with existing customers who have been showing constant interest and are a part of the Ather community. The invite code for the 450X has been shared with such people only as of now.

Ather Energy says that the pre-orders are coming from all over India. From the company's first launch in Bengaluru, Ather had a significant amount of time to sort out the supply chain and observe people's interest. Moreover, last month, Ather Energy also announced a new production facility that is coming up in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The said factory will boost the company's capacity by a whopping 20 times. Putting all these factors together, the company believes that this is the ideal time to go pan India.

Ather Energy has not exactly revealed what all cities will get the Ather 450X but has revealed that customers from almost all major cities will be able to buy it soon. A few days back, Ather Energy started inviting dealers for setting up experience centers across India and says that it has received over 1,000 dealer inquiries for the same. Once a dealer is set up in a particular city, people can go, visit the experience center and can also test ride the scooter. Currently, everything outside Bengaluru and Chennai at present is about the Ather 450X. Whether the company continues to sell the 450 will be revealed at the end of this month.

Customers interested in booking the Ather 450X can book the same through the company's website but for that, you will need a special invite code at this point of time. Post-launch later this month, pre-orders will open for everyone on the company's website. When it comes to deliveries in a particular city, these will only start once a dealer is appointed in the said city. The company says that it has received dealer inquiries in almost 130 cities after which they had to put a limiter. More details on the Ather 450X to be out this month, so keep watching this month for more information!