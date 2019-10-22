EXCLUSIVE: Benelli Imperiale 400 bookings cross 350 mark in 23 days!

The Benelli Imperiale 400 has been launched today in India at a price of Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a three colour options i.e. Silver, Black and Red with the later two commanding Rs 10,000 more than the standard price of the bike. Benelli had opened the bookings of the Imperiale 400 during the last week of September this year. Source have told Express Drives that in the 23 days since then, the bike has received a total of 352 bookings. The Imperiale 400 is currently Benelli's most-affordable offering in India. And considering this, the number of bookings seems to be quite impressive.

Benelli currently has 24 touchpoints in India. The two-wheeler manufacturer plans to increase this number to 30 by the end of this year. Not only this but the brand is aiming at doubling the number touchpoint by next year.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 competes against the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa. It is powered by a 374cc, air-cooled engine which is capable of churning out 21 hp of power along with 29 Nm of peak torque. The bike comes with an electronic fuel-injection system. It comes with a five-speed gearbox which sends the power to the rear wheels with the help of a chain drive system.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 measures 2,170 mm in length, 820 mm in width and 1,120 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 1,440 mm and a seat ride height of 780 mm. The Imperiale 400 offers a ground clearance of 165 mm with a kerb weight of 265 kgs. it comes with a double cradle chassis having 41 mm telescopic front suspension along with the pre-loaded adjustable rear suspension. There are 300 mm sing disc brakes up-front. While the rear wheels come with 240 mm single disc brakes. Furthermore, the bike comes with dual-channel ABS. Also, it gets 19-inch rims wrapped in 100/90 rubber on the front with the rear adorning 18-inch wheels with 100/90 rubber.