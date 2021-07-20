Exclusive! Benelli 502c cruiser to be priced just under Rs 5.4 lakh: Launch imminent

The upcoming Benelli 502c 'power cruiser' will be pricier than two of its 500cc siblings namely Leoncino 500 and the TRK 502. More details in this exclusive report!

By:July 20, 2021 2:13 PM
Benelli 502c

 

Benelli India is soon going to launch the 502c cruiser in the country and bookings for the same already started a couple of weeks back for a minimum token amount of Rs 10,000. Now, very recently, Express Drives has come to know about the pricing of the upcoming 502c through its sources close to the development. According to our little birdies, the bike will be priced in India at just under Rs 5.4 lakh. Moreover, we have learnt that the Benelli 502c will be priced in the Rs 5.3 lakh to Rs 5.4 lakh price range and the said bracket also includes the colour options that will demand some extra premium. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Watch Video | Benelli TRK 502 vs Honda CB500X Comparison Review:

Now, going into the details of the product, starting with the powertrain, the Benelli 502c gets the same engine that also powers the Leoncino 500 and the TRK 502 range. The 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine is good for producing 47.5 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 46 Nm. Gearbox is also the same six-speed unit. In terms of appearance, as already mentioned, the Benelli 502c gets a low-slung, power cruiser-like stance and we won’t deny if you say that there is a Ducati Diavel connection when it comes to the visuals.

The suspension setup of the motorcycle comprises upside-down forks at the front along with a rear monoshock. Moreover, the exposed trellis frame and also, the twin-barrel exhausts not only adds to the looks but offer respective functional benefits as well. The launch of the Benelli 502c will take place by July end or in the first week of August, our sources confirmed. At the above-mentioned price, the 502c cruiser will be more expensive than two of its 500cc siblings namely the TRK 502 and the Leoncino 500.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

