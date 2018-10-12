Bajaj Dominar Scrambler launch in India in early 2019: What to expect from Royal Enfield Himalayan rival

Bajaj Dominar is currently the flagship motorcycle for the Pune-based manufacturer that is currently not performing as per the expectations of the brand in the Indian market. Contrary to 10,000 unit sales a month that Bajaj initially hoped for the Dominar, the sale of the motorcycle is not even one-third at present. In order to enhance the numbers, Bajaj Auto will be rolling out an updated version of the Dominar 400 that has been spied multiple times now. However, the Dominar story does not end here as the company has something more in store. Sources of Express Drives close to the development have now revealed that Bajaj Auto will launch the all-new Dominar Scrambler in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal.

Also Read: A motorcycle ride from Arctic to Antarctic on a Bajaj Dominar: Polar Odyssey riders tell us how

Rumours regarding the launch of the Bajaj Dominar Scrambler have been floating for quite a long time now but there has never been anything concrete on the same. By the looks of it, the upcoming Bajaj Dominar Scrambler will be off-road capable and will have good touring capabilities as well. That said, the motorcycle is expected to come with a taller windscreen, crash guards, auxiliary lights, placement for luggage panniers and more.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While more details on the new Bajaj Dominar Scrambler are scarce at the moment, it is clear that the bike will come based on the standard Dominar. Having said that, the new Bajaj Dominar Scrambler will share the majority of components like the engine, chassis and suspension with the regular model. Powering the Bajaj Dominar Scrambler will be the same 373cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The mill on the standard model develops 34.5 bhp of power along with 35 Nm of torque but the engine might be tuned differently on the Scrambler to suit the characteristics.

Also Read: Polar Odyssey: Bosch vehicle technology is helping three Bajaj Dominars ride from Arctic to Antarctic, here’s how

The upcoming Bajaj Dominar Scrambler will demand a premium of at least Rs 20,000 over the standard model that is currently on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will primarily challenge the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan in the segment.

Also Read:

More details on this in the coming days, so stay tuned with Express Drives.