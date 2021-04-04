Exclusive! 2021 TVS Apache RR310 to get these changes: Why new RC 390 needs to watch out

TVS Apache RR 310 - an already well-equipped motorcycle is all set to receive its 2021 update very soon. Wondering what all changes will it get? Read our exclusive report to find out!

Representational image

When TVS Motor Company updated its flagship RR 310 last year, it had thrown almost everything at it and for a premium of just Rs 12,000, the bike gained features like a coloured TFT instrument cluster, riding modes, a new paint scheme and also, stickier Michelin Road 5 tyres. That said, it seemed like the RR310 is now a near-perfect motorcycle that one could ask for in the sub Rs 3 lakh price bracket. Also, most of us thought that with such a well-equipped package in place, it will now take a while before TVS comes up with the next update for the RR 310 as clearly, no one could think of what all can be bettered now in an already amazing motorcycle. TVS, however, had some different plans.

To everyone’s surprise, the Hosur-based manufacturer sent out a media ride invite a few days back for the new 2021 TVS Apache RR 310. As the media ride was slated to take place on the MMRT racetrack in Chennai, it is quite obvious that the new model is beyond just a cosmetic update. Sadly, the media ride has now been cancelled with the rising Covid-19 cases across the country and the launch event will now take place online. Now, sources of Express Drives close to the development have hinted at some details about the new 2021 TVS Apache RR 310.

2021 Apache RR310 media ride invite sent by TVS (The ride has been cancelled and the event will now be held online)

The first and the biggest update on the new model will be the inclusion of adjustable suspension for both, the front and the rear. This update was something quite obvious as even the smaller displacement Apache RTR 200 4V now gets adjustable unit upfront. That said, riders will now be able to adjust the suspension as per their riding requirements & patterns and the new setup should also help in offering a sportier ride that would eventually also benefit riders going for track days.

The RR310 is more of a sports tourer and its riding position isn’t as committed as the RC 390 that happens to be its prime rival. That said, with the adjustable suspension in place, it would be interesting to see if TVS retains the comparatively relaxed ergonomics of the bike or tries to give it a more aggressive treatment. Moreover, the new 2021 model would get a cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for better control over corners. Currently, the said feature is available only on the KTM 390 Adventure when you look at bikes that come at a similar price point.

Watch our 2020 TVS Apache RR310 review:

The media invite hints that the bike might sport a new front fascia and hence, one can expect to see a more menacing looking front end. That said, we would not be surprised if the new 2021 model arrives as an overall sportier package compared to the present-day bike. Also, while the Michelin Road 5 tyres on the RR 310 offer excellent performance, the imposed restrictions on imported tyres in India at present might result in the new 2021 model getting TVS Eurogrip Protorq rubber.

Last but certainly not the least, the matte blue colour option that TVS is offering with the new RTR 200 4V will come with the 2021 RR310 as well apart from some additional shades. Talking of the pricing, currently, TVS Apache RR 310 is priced at Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and our little birdie reveals that the new model will demand a premium of Rs 7,000.

Also, with the sportier treatment that TVS has thrown into the new model, we are eager to see if the new model will be sold alongside the existing model or will replace it. More details expected to be out on 7th April, so keep watching this space for all the updates!

