Exciting new sub-350cc bikes that will be launched soon: Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250

Exciting times ahead as there is at least one 160cc model out there while the majority of the upcoming motorcycles are in the 200-250cc segment.

The lockdown has also locked the ambitions of many-a-manufacturer. Bikes and scooters that were supposed to be launched sometime in March-April have now been pushed indefinitely. This means post this gloomy period, we will have a flurry of exciting new launches. Here is what is coming your way in terms of the sub-350cc. We aren’t adding any 110-125cc units as these are usually commuters.

Suzuki Gixxer 250/SF250

The Suzuki Gixxer 250, as well as the SF250, were supposed to be launched much ahead of the deadline. However, now the launch might happen within a month or two after the lockdown. Suzuki has ensured that the website is duly updated so that customers don’t think these bikes are discontinued. Both the motorcycles haven’t gained weight either. The power output stays put at 26.5hp. The price is expected to go up by Rs 3,000 for both the bikes.

Expected price: Gixxer 250 (Rs 1.63 lakh) and SF250 (Rs 1.74 lakh)

Yamaha FZ25/S

The Yamaha FZ25 BS6 series were first announced a couple of months ago. However, after April 1, they disappeared off the website. Yamaha has now again started displaying these bikes. Prices will be out soon, we assume. The FZ25, in spite of being a relatively new product, has got significant visual updates. These include a new face, alloys as well as knuckle guards. The engine is still the same 20.8hp/20.1Nm, 250cc unit.

Expected price: Yamaha FZ25 (Rs 1.41 lakh) and FZS25 (Rs 1.44 lakh)

Hero Xtreme 160R

This had many of us excited when Hero first revealed the bike. The Hero Xtreme 160R was supposed to be launched around March 30. This new 160cc engine makes 15hp of power and 14Nm of torque. A 5-speed gearbox handles the transmission duties. Hero also has kitted the bike with a single-channel ABS as well as an optional rear disc brake. There is also the fact that Hero claims this bike will do 0-60kmph in just 4.7s.

Expected price: Rs 88,000

Hero Xpulse 200/T

The Hero Xpulse 200 as well as the T might see a power drop. The specs of the off-road-oriented 200 model suggest that the 200cc, oil-cooled engine makes 17.8hp/16.45Nm. Kerb weight too has gone up by 4kg, making the Xpulse tip the scales now at 156kg. There are no other changes. We expect the T model to have similar power and torque numbers.

Expected price: Hero Xpulse 200 (Rs 1.10 lakh), Xpulse 200T (Rs 1.07 lakh)

Xtreme 200S

Hero’s first fully-faired 200cc motorcycle, the Xtreme 200S, will be launched as a BS6 model. Featuring fuel-injection, the motor might now make lower power than the earlier 18hp. The kerb weight too is expected to go up.

Expected price: Rs 1.08 lakh

BMW G310R/GS

The most affordable BMW motorcycles in India are ready for launch, waiting at the Hosur factory. Dispatches are yet to begin. BMW, it is being said, will launch them as it is. This in spite of news filtering in that updated models are on the way. There will be no mechanical change with respect to power or toque in the BS6 models. This being said, at present, the BMW bikes were exorbitantly priced. We hope BMW doesn’t elevate that.

Expected price: BMW G310R (Rs 3.07 lakh), GS (Rs 3.70 lakh)

Royal Enfield Meteor

Image: automobili.infiniti – Instagram

This motorcycle is based on an all-new platform and will effectively replace the RE Thunderbird model. There is a new engine as well. However, we aren’t privy to the power details. An estimated guess says that this 350cc engine should make 21hp/30Nm. The motorcycle will have several new features including uniquely styled switches and more.

Expected price: Rs 1.67 lakh

