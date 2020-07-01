Exchange any bike, scooter with Ather electric scooter: Ather Energy, CredR join hands

Ather Energy announced its exchange program in June. The partnership with CredR will provide ease of price quote generation for the used two-wheeler (which will be deducted from the final price a new Ather scooter).

Ather 450X

Ather Energy and CredR, a used two-wheeler marketplace, today announced a partnership for exchange of any two-wheeler with an Ather electric scooter. As part of this partnership, CredR will offer price quotes for used petrol two-wheelers, which will be deducted from the upfront cost of the Ather scooter the customer chooses. Ather clarifies that the exchange will be applicable irrespective of which scooter or motorcycle of any make. Ather Energy announced its exchange program early last month. The partnership with CredR will bring ease of price quote generation for the used two-wheeler to the table.

Customers will need to bring in their old petrol 2-wheelers for physical inspection to Ather Space, where an instant price quote/estimate will be generated through the application powered by CredR. To complete the transaction, CredR will verify the documents and the health of the petrol two-wheeler.

The exchange price will then be adjusted against the final cost of the new Ather scooters. Currently, the program is applicable only for Bengaluru and Chennai and will be available across India as partner experience centres open in the coming months.

Ather also has a leasing program for its scooters with a payment plan of Rs 2,589 per month. The company also offers ownership programs under Ather One that takes care of all day-to-day expenses, along with doorstep service and spare parts. It offers financial models and first-in-category lease plans that do not require a long-term commitment.

For its flagship scooter, Ather 450X launched in January 2020, the company rolled out a battery subscription model. Under this plan, the customer pays for the scooter without the price of the lithium-ion battery pack. The battery is paid for under a monthly subscription model, along with lifelong and infinite battery warranty.

Ather Energy also has a partnership with Bounce, India’s first dockless shared mobility provider. Under this, new Ather 450 owners can monetize the idle time of their vehicle by listing it on the Bounce App and earn an additional income.

