Evtric Rise electric motorcycle launched in India at Rs 1.60 lakh

The company introduced the electric motorcycle during its dealers’ meeting in Sikar, Rajasthan at Rs 1,59,000, ex-showroom

Pune-based EV company, Evtric Motors, has revealed its first motorcycle, Evtric Rise, in the Indian market. The company introduced the electric motorcycle during its dealer’s meeting in Sikar, Rajasthan at Rs 1,59,000 (ex-showroom). It also announced the commencement of bookings for the e-bike Evtric Rise with an initial payment of Rs 5,000 from June 22.

Evtric Rise features an LED headlamp with DRLs, rear winkers, sharp lines on the sides and more. Furthermore, the electric bike is available in two colour options including Red and Black.

The Rise electric bike has a top speed of 70 kmph and can run over 110 kilometres on a single charge, claims Evtric Motors.

The electric bike is powered by a 2kW BLDC motor paired with a 70V/40ah lithium-ion battery. It is claimed to be fully charged within four hours with the accompanying 10amp micro charger which comes with the auto-cut feature.

Manoj Patil, Founder & MD, Evtric Motors, said, “We are excited to bring our latest creation Rise, our first ‘make in India’ electric bike. The bike shall define the true quality experience for the customers who are still otherwise hesitant to switch from ICE to EV.”

Currently, the brand has 3 electric scooters on sale in India – Evric Axis, Evric Ride & Evric Mighty, and has 125 touchpoints across 22 states in the country.