Evolet launches Warrior – India’s first electric quad bike and three electric scooters: Price starts at Rs 39,000

Rissala has launched its electric two wheeler brand Evolet in India. The company has come up with India's first all electric quad bike along with three electric scooters. The all terrain vehicle Warrior has been priced at Rs 1.40 lakh. The Polo electric scooter can be yours for a price of Rs 39, 499 while the Polo Pony also gets a sub-Rs 40,000 price tag. On the other hand, the Derby electric scooter has been priced at Rs 47,000.

Going into the details, the Polo electric scooter offers a range of 60 kmph with a top speed of 25kmph. The scooter is available in two variants - Polo EZ and Polo Classic. Derby also offers the same range and top speed and is also available on two variants namely Derby EZ and Derby Classic. The range and top speed figures are the same for Polo Pony as well.

The Warrior electric quad bike gets a range of 50 km and can achieve a top speed of 60 km. The vehicle requires a charging time of 8 hours for a single full charge. The Warrior gets a BLDC Waterproof electric motor that delivers a maximum power output of 3000 watts. The ATV can do a maximum speed of 20kmph as well in reverse.

All Evolet models use lithium-ion batteries and if you want a more affordable option, you can opt for the lead-acid battery as well. Evolet India will be offering a warranty of 3 years on the battery and 18 months on the electric motor.

Apart from launching these products, the brand also announced some future models including an electric street bike Falcon, Raptor electric maxi scooter and Hawk electric sportsbike. Evolet has its production facility in Bilaspur, Haryana which has an area of 1,00,000 sq feet.

The company said that it will aim at states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana initially.

Evolet has also announced a smartphone application for its products. The company is also offering a fast charger that claims to charge the battery in under 3 hours.

Evolet will be coming up with its distribution, sales, service and customer care network in the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Chandigarh. The brand has also announced that in order to promote electric mobility, it has handed over 4 electric scooters to Gurugram Police and these have been modified as per the requirements of the cops.

Evolet has also showcased its upcoming electric bus Lancers that will be launched in India in the months to come. The electric bus is going undergoing test runs.