Evolet electric scooters now available in Mumbai: 20 dealerships in Maharashtra by March 2020

Evolet India, a Gurugram-based electric vehicle startup, is now setting up a distribution network in the state of Maharashtra. The manufacturer will focus on expansion in the key cities of Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Satara, Kohlapur and Jalgaon while opening 20 dealerships by March 2020 with a target sales of about 150 units per month from each dealer. The first Evolet showroom in Mumbai is situated at Jawahar co-op, industrial estate, Kamothe, Panvel, Raigad.

Evolet says it plans to expand its dealership network in Maharashtra by adding 5-6 dealerships per month from FY 2020-21. The company is focusing on cities where two-wheelers are popular and move up its sales target to 1000 units a month by the end of this FY. Apart from the dealership network, Evolet is also targeting institutional sales and corporate sales to widen its domestic base.

The new brand of electric vehicles was launched at Delhi on 4th September 2019 with subsequent opening up of its flagship showroom at Gurugram. The prices of Evolet electric scooters - Polo, Pony, Derby (scooters), Falcon, Hawk, Raptor (motorcycles) range between Rs 44,000 to Rs 1,40,000. Besides these, it also retails an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) called the Warrior at Rs 1,50,000 and electric buses that range between Rs 1.25 crore to Rs 1.75 crore.

Evolet has manufacturing facilities in Haryana, Hyderabad, and Chennai offering 13 products in various segments. Its Bilaspur, Haryana facility has a built-up area of 1.4 lac sq.ft with a manufacturing capacity of 3.5 lakh two-wheelers per annum. The Hyderabad and Chennai facilities are fully-equipped to produce 1500 buses per annum and is spread in an area of over 2 lakh sq. ft. Chennai-based AMS Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd. is the chief engineering and design house for the electric buses and holds ARAI certification and homologation under its name. The electric buses are being manufactured jointly by AMS Electric Mobility and Rissala Electric Motors for catering to the requirements of various government agencies and corporates.