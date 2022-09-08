EV India Expo 2022: Shema Eagle Plus, Gryphon, Tuff Plus e-scooters unveiled

EV India Expo 2022: Shema Electric has unveiled the Eagle Plus, Gryphon, and Tuff Plus e-scooters. They are claimed to offer a range of up to 130 km on a single charge.

Odisha-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Shema Electric, has unveiled three new e-scooters at the ongoing EV India Expo 2022 held at India Expo Centre in Greater Noida. The company introduced the Shema Eagle Plus, Gryphon, and Tuff Plus electric scooters. They are claimed to offer a riding range of up to 130 km on a single charge.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV global debut today: Here’s what to expect

Shema Electric says that the prices of its new electric scooters will be revealed by mid-October. Talking about the products, the Eagle Plus has a 1.2kW electric motor with a 50 kmph top speed while the Gryphon and Tuff Plus get a 1.5kW motor and offer a top speed of 60 kmph. They are claimed to be charged within four hours and offer a maximum loading capacity of up to 200 kg.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Kumar Lath, Founder & COO, Shema Electric, said, “When the entire automobile industry is working relentlessly to contribute to the ongoing E-mobility mission, the revolution has also provided scope to Indian players to put forth their work of innovation. At SHEMA Electric we are trying to provide products that do not compromise at quality and performance level.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

He added, “We understand that customer experience is the most important thing not just for us but for the country so that we all together make the responsible switch from ICE to EV. Here at EV Expo India, we have got the perfect platform to understand the demand and exhibit our efforts. We have been getting an overwhelming response for our product range, and we are sure we will leverage the same once we launch the new products.”

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in September 2022: Grand Vitara, XUV400, Venue N Line & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.