EV India Expo 2022: Evtric Ride HS, Mighty Pro electric scooters launched

EV India Expo 2022: Evtric Motors has launched the Ride HS and Mighty Pro electric scooters in India. Prices for the same start at Rs 81,838 and Rs 79,567, ex-showroom, respectively.

Pune-based Evtric Motors launched two new electric scooters at the ongoing EV India Expo 2022 held at India Expo Centre in Greater Noida. The company introduced the Evtric Ride HS and Mighty Pro electric scooters in India. Prices for the same start at Rs 81,838 and Rs 79,567, ex-showroom, respectively. Bookings for these Evtric e-scooters are now open.

One can book these new electric scooters by visiting the company’s official website or at their nearest Evtric dealership. The new Evtric Ride HS and Mighty Pro get a removable lithium-ion battery pack and they have a top speed of 55 kmph and 65 kmph respectively. Moreover, the company claims that both these electric scooters will offer a range of 120 km on a single charge.

The Evtric Ride HS is offered in Red, Black, White, and Grey colours while the Mighty Pro is offered in Red, White, and Grey paint schemes. They are claimed to be fully juiced up in four hours. Evtric Motors has eight electric two-wheelers in its portfolio. The company has a network of 200 dealerships pan India which it plans to scale to 500 outlets by the end of this fiscal year.

Commenting on the launch, Manoj Patil, Founder & MD, EVTRIC Motors said, “India is gradually moving towards witnessing the much-awaited EV revolution. It needs committed efforts from Indian players who come with experience and can contribute to accelerating the mission significantly. We at EVTRIC have a whole lot of relevant understanding and experience in the field of automation which we are rightfully putting to use as we innovate and bring quality EV products to the Indian audience.”

He further added, “At this EV Expo we are launching two new products which will be a finer extension to our array of offerings. EV Expo India serves as the perfect platform to announce the same, with all the enthusiasts and industry players present to witness the new studs in our portfolio. We also have an aggressive plan and achieve the complete Make in INDIA concept, supporting the Nation, Make in INDIA Wave.”

