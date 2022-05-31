EV 2-wheeler brand BikeWo launches multi-brand dealerships

Partnered brands include Hayasa, EV Minda, One Moto, E-Motorad, Ekotejas and Battre, among others.

Hyderabad-based company BikeWo has announced the launch of its flagship multi-brand electric two-wheeler dealerships pan India, starting with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As a part of this, the company today has appointed 25 dealers, and unveiled 15 dealership stores; their newly-opened dealership stores are located in Hyderabad, Kurnool, Gadwal, Rajamumdhry, Nellore and Tanuku. Among some of the renowned e-2W EV brands that BikeWo has partnered with for EV display and sales in its showrooms include Hayasa, EV Minda, One Moto, E-Motorad, Ekotejas and Battre, among others. Notably, in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, BikeWo is the only company that has acquired exclusive rights to sell the electric-2Ws of Hayasa and EV Minda.

In addition, BikeWo has also simultaneously announced ambitious plans to scale-up its multi-brand dealership model in the months and years to come. By the end of the current year i.e. 2022, BikeWo plans to open at least 140 stores across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Thereafter, they plan to aggressively enter and expand to another 5-6 more states in 2023, while appointing another 500+ dealers by the same year-end. Whereas by 2026, BikeWo aims is to cross 2,000+ dealerships spread nationwide in over 20+ states.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vidhyasagar Reddy, Co-Founder, BikeWo said, “We at BikeWo are delighted and proud to launch our new dealership stores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; this is our first step in building a nationwide presence with BikeWo’s flagship stores. Through our dealerships’ expansion, Bikewo ultimately aspires to be the distribution arm for all EV brands in India to provide 360-degree solution to customers, which include choice of various brands and models under one roof, charging station, servicing infrastructure, accessories and spares, vehicle finance, warranty and insurance, etc.