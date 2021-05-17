Eurogrip brand launched in Europe: Bee Connect scooter tyres to be available in 40 sizes

A knobby tyre for off-road jaunts as well as a street tyre for medium and big displacement motorcycles, both in radial and crossply patterns are lined up for launch in the next few months.

TVS Srichakra, has said that it has forayed into the European market. Marketed under the brand name of Eurogrip, the first product is the Eurogrip Bee Connect scooter tyre. There are more than 40 sizes available under the Bee Connect name and these will be available in the coming months. A knobby tyre for off-road jaunts as well as a street tyre for medium and big displacement motorcycles, both in radial and crossply patterns are lined up for launch in the next few months. TVS Srichakra already has a Product Design and Development centre in Milan, Italy. Bee Connect is the first type of tyres that will be marketed under Eurogrip while more are coming in the current fiscal year.

If you’re wondering why the name Bee Connect then Andrea Milella, marketing manager of the aforementioned centre says that “Bees are known to be very hard working, always on the move and are seen as guardians against pollution – a good representation of scooter riders who continuously move, connecting with people, places and activities.” These tyres also have puncture resistance properties and have been extensively tested in the European weather. Moreover, these tyres were also taken to European race tracks and tests were conducted on them.

Speaking about the announcement, P. Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing said, “Our entry into the prestigious European tyre market is a testimony to our three decades of experience and specialization in the two-wheeler tyre category and is a step towards building Eurogrip as a strong global brand. Our focus is to deliver quality tyres and develop a robust business infrastructure that can help us cater to the needs of our partners and customers in the European market. The new products introduced in Europe will also be launched in the India replacement market as well as all the countries where TVS Srichakra has established a distribution network.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.