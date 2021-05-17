Eurogrip brand launched in Europe: Bee Connect scooter tyres to be available in 40 sizes

A knobby tyre for off-road jaunts as well as a street tyre for medium and big displacement motorcycles, both in radial and crossply patterns are lined up for launch in the next few months.

By:May 17, 2021 4:54 PM
TVS Eurogrip Bee Connect tyres

TVS Srichakra, has said that it has forayed into the European market. Marketed under the brand name of Eurogrip, the first product is the Eurogrip Bee Connect scooter tyre. There are more than 40 sizes available under the Bee Connect name and these will be available in the coming months. A knobby tyre for off-road jaunts as well as a street tyre for medium and big displacement motorcycles, both in radial and crossply patterns are lined up for launch in the next few months. TVS Srichakra already has a Product Design and Development centre in Milan, Italy. Bee Connect is the first type of tyres that will be marketed under Eurogrip while more are coming in the current fiscal year.

If you’re wondering why the name Bee Connect then Andrea Milella, marketing manager of the aforementioned centre says that “Bees are known to be very hard working, always on the move and are seen as guardians against pollution – a good representation of scooter riders who continuously move, connecting with people, places and activities.” These tyres also have puncture resistance properties and have been extensively tested in the European weather. Moreover, these tyres were also taken to European race tracks and tests were conducted on them.

Speaking about the announcement, P. Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing said, “Our entry into the prestigious European tyre market is a testimony to our three decades of experience and specialization in the two-wheeler tyre category and is a step towards building Eurogrip as a strong global brand. Our focus is to deliver quality tyres and develop a robust business infrastructure that can help us cater to the needs of our partners and customers in the European market. The new products introduced in Europe will also be launched in the India replacement market as well as all the countries where TVS Srichakra has established a distribution network.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda's Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th

Honda's Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th

This reimagined 250 GT SWB restomod is a bargain 1959 classic Ferrari

This reimagined 250 GT SWB restomod is a bargain 1959 classic Ferrari

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features, details

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features, details

5 most affordable bikes/scooters with ABS in India: From Platina 110 to Apache RTR160

5 most affordable bikes/scooters with ABS in India: From Platina 110 to Apache RTR160

F1 2021: McLaren reveals incredible one-off Gulf Oil livery for Monaco GP

F1 2021: McLaren reveals incredible one-off Gulf Oil livery for Monaco GP

Ather Energy patents new electric maxi-scooter design: Likely to sit above 450X

Ather Energy patents new electric maxi-scooter design: Likely to sit above 450X

Honda 2Wheelers extends free service and warranty due in April and May

Honda 2Wheelers extends free service and warranty due in April and May

Exclusive: Okinawa to launch 3 new high-speed electric scooters/bikes within 2 years

Exclusive: Okinawa to launch 3 new high-speed electric scooters/bikes within 2 years

Riding two-wheeler in 'chappal' illegal! 5 lesser-known traffic rules explained

Riding two-wheeler in 'chappal' illegal! 5 lesser-known traffic rules explained

Covid19 Relief: Hyundai India extends warranties, services by two months due to lockdown

Covid19 Relief: Hyundai India extends warranties, services by two months due to lockdown

Yamaha YZF-R7 revealed ahead of 18th May global debut: Why R6 replacement is worth the wait!

Yamaha YZF-R7 revealed ahead of 18th May global debut: Why R6 replacement is worth the wait!

Hero MotoCorp to restart select production plants from May 17

Hero MotoCorp to restart select production plants from May 17

Is lab-certified range enough to build consumer confidence in Electric Vehicles?

Is lab-certified range enough to build consumer confidence in Electric Vehicles?

Mahindra's Pininfarina Battista hypercar detailed in new images

Mahindra's Pininfarina Battista hypercar detailed in new images

Yamaha extends free service, warranty period till 30th June amid Covid-19 second wave

Yamaha extends free service, warranty period till 30th June amid Covid-19 second wave

Ambulances to oxygen: MakeMyTrip's CoviRide to facilitate COVID-related transport needs

Ambulances to oxygen: MakeMyTrip's CoviRide to facilitate COVID-related transport needs

Renault India extends free service, warranty period by two months

Renault India extends free service, warranty period by two months

TVS announces new top management at Norton Motorcycles: 2021 V4SS to launch soon

TVS announces new top management at Norton Motorcycles: 2021 V4SS to launch soon

208hp, Rs 23 lakh Ducati Streetfighter V4 launched in India: What's special in this Kawasaki Z H2 rival

208hp, Rs 23 lakh Ducati Streetfighter V4 launched in India: What's special in this Kawasaki Z H2 rival

Diesel at your doorstep: Cost, benefits, how to order via The Fuel Delivery explained

Diesel at your doorstep: Cost, benefits, how to order via The Fuel Delivery explained