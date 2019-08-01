Euler Motors to launch electric 3-wheeler in India for commercial logistics early next year

Automotive technology start-up, Euler Motors has announced that it is going to launch its electric 3-wheeler in India by early next year for commercial logistics. The company says that around 100 prototypes of its electric 3-wheeler are currently being used by companies such as BigBasket, EcomExpress, BlueDart, Udaan etc. for their last-mile delivery in Delhi-NCR. Euler Motors says that at the moment, their commercial cargo electric vehicle offers a range of 80-100 kms on a single charge depending upon the load on the vehicle. The electric 3-wheeler has a maximum load-carrying capacity of 500 kgs.

Established in 2018, Euler Motors currently makes 5.76 kWh battery packs for its vehicles. In addition to this, the company has set-up more than 70 electric vehicle charging stations across Delhi-NCR. Euler Motors has three centres in Faridabad, Haryana along with Okhla Industrial Area where it performs research, manufacturing as well as assembly.

Arpit Agarwal, part of the investment team at Blume Ventures, said, “Alongside being electric, vehicles are increasingly becoming autonomous, shared and connected. It brings a whole new paradigm in the automotive industry that incumbents are not fully prepared for. Euler Motors represents a new crop of auto companies that are born in software first era. Saurav and the team were able to understand the paradigm of Total Cost of Ownership parity ahead of the market and built a product with a business model that has no parallel in India. As a result, they have seen a demand for their products far exceeding their production capacity. We have immense faith in their ability to build this business quickly to a scale that will make them synonymous with commercial electric vehicles in India”

Talking about the plans and approach of the company, Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors said, “Euler Motors is working towards providing sustainable last-mile transportation by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles. We understand the challenges of the sector, but we believe that our indigenously created battery pack and upcoming innovation in the light commercial vehicle will set an industry standard and thereby helping eCommerce companies, logistics providers and independent fleet owner.”