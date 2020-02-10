EPluto 7G electric scooter launched with 40,000 km battery warranty and more!

Hyderabad-based Pure EV has launched its high-speed electric scooter that goes by the name 'EPluto 7G'. The company release says that the scooter was launched by V K Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad at the institute's campus. The electric scooter has been launched at a price of Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom). The EPluto 7G offers a battery warranty of 40,000 km along with a top speed of 60kmph. Saraswat said that E-mobility is an upcoming sector and one of the most disruptive ones. The company is not only looking at the vehicular aspect, but also the supply chain. The value addition being done is very high by the startup and is highly commendable.

The company said that a unique point of this vehicle is that the battery and the vehicle have been designed and developed after factoring in Indian terrain and weather conditions, the release said. The company has a manufacturing capacity of 2000 units per month at its facility co-located with the campus. It aims to deploy over 10,000 Electric Vehicles on the road during the current calendar year. Pure EV has established a 40,000-square foot state-of-the-art facility, co-located with IIT Hyderabad, for cutting-edge Research and Developing and for large scale production of electric vehicles and electric batteries, the release said.

Auto Expo 2020 was mostly about electric vehicles and electric scooters dominated the event. With India moving in the direction of pure electric mobility, more and more manufacturers are venturing in the said segment. When it comes to two-wheelers, there are multiple new companies at the biennial showcasing their eco-friendly products and these include brands like EeVe and more.

