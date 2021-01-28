Entry-level adventure tourer bikes under Rs 4 lakh: From Hero Xpulse 200 to KTM 390 ADV

These bikes are designed in such a fashion that they can carry you to places where no roads exist. They can also ferry your better half in comfort while at the same time, allowing you to carry that milk packet without dropping it.

If there ever was something like one bike that can do it all, nothing comes to mind more than an adventure tourer. These bikes are designed in such a fashion that they can carry you to places where no roads exist. They can also ferry your better half in comfort while at the same time, allowing you to carry that milk packet without dropping it. When its time for posing, they can also do a quick show-stopper bit on the ramp. Okay, not every ADV can claim to be a show-stopper but I am sure, you get the drift. Thankfully enough, the Indian market is maturing now and manufacturers too have started giving out their best here. This means even people with a budget of Rs 1.5 lakh can now buy an adventure tourer. Here then is a list of what you can get under Rs 4 lakh in the Indian market today.

Hero Xpulse 200

Inarguably the best learner adventure tourer bike there is today in the Indian market, the Hero Xpulse 200 is super cool not only in the way it looks but also with its adventure tourer characteristics. The Hero Xpulse 200 has got even turn-by-turn navigation, making it the most affordable motorcycle in this category to do so. Need more out of your bike? Hero offers a Rally Kit as well with the motorcycle that comes in for less than Rs 40,000. Need we say any more? The oil-cooled, 200cc motor is also now more refined and boasts a higher hold on top speed. This bike can be yours for Rs 1.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Himalayan

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is a grown-up version of the Xpulse, having twice the engine capacity as well as allowing riders with a larger frame to also adapt to it. The 411cc, single-cylinder engine has been newly developed and in its BS6 form, has lesser vibrations too. There is off-road ABS mode added and in the BS6 era, RE has added many new bits. But, if you’re looking to buy a Himalayan now, hold on. There is a slightly updated version coming in that will also have the much-needed Tripper navigation built in. More colour options too are coming your way. The Himalayan, based on its colour schemes, has a base on-road price of Rs 2.33 lakh, on-road.

KTM 250 Adventure

Also Read KTM 250 Adventure review

This is one motorcycle that came in after the 390 ADV. Unfortunately, it might just live in the shadow of its bigger sibling. The KTM 250 Adventure has off-road ABS. Apart from it, there are no other electronic aids. It boasts a fully-digital instrument console but sans the KTM app support and the seat height too is right up there with the 390’s. The asking price is Rs 2.54 lakh, ex-showroom.

BMW G310 GS

This motorcycle uses the same engine as the TVS Apache RR310. It is also in the same state of tune. BS6 has brought in lesser vibrations but the engine though is not as happy as say, the other bikes at low revs. The gearbox is also a bit clunky. The levers on both sides of the handlebar are adjustable though. BMW Motorrad recently hiked prices of the BMW G310 GS and it now retails for a base price of Rs 2.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Adventure is the top dog in this segment and boasts many features. These include the likes of off-road ABS, traction control, cornering ABS, quick-shifter and more. It also has the most powerful and technologically advanced motor here. Needless to say, the price too is on the higher side but one has to remember that many of the electronic nannies the KTM brings to the table, even expensive bikes don’t provide. KTM has priced the bike at Rs 3.10 lakh, ex-showroom.

