Elvis Presley’s 1976 Harley-Davidson: His last motorcycle bought to be auctioned for Rs 14 crore plus

Elvis Presley is one of the few names in the world that need no introduction. Even if you're not much of a jailhouse rock fan, you've heard of Mr Presley, a.k.a the King. Besides his love for music, Elvis Presley was also known for his love for wheels - cars, motorcycles, trikes - he loved them all. And now, about 42 years after his death, the last motorcycle he ever bought is set to make a new record at an auction.

Presley's 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide will be included in Kruse GWS Auctions' Artifacts of Hollywood sale to be held later this month. The music megastar rarely held on to his toys for very long and sold this Harley just about 90 days before his death in August 1977.

Elvis bought the Electra Glide in August 1976 with a two-tone paint job, stitched leather seat and chrome accents. The motorcycle only did 202 km on the odo before the King sold it to a local Harley dealership from where it ended up with the owner of Pioneer Auto Museum in Murdo, South Dakota which had it on display for over 30 years still registered in Presley's name.

The bid on Elvis Presley's Harley starts at $100,000 (approximately Rs 71.14 lakh) but it is expected to fetch for $1.75 million (approximately Rs 12.45 crore) to $2 million (approximately Rs 14.23 crore) when the hammer goes down on 31 August.

Elvis' Harley could set a new record for a motorcycle at an auction. The record for the highest proceedings for a motorcycle at an auction currently belongs with Ehret Vincent Black Lightning which was sold for $929,000 (approximately Rs 6.61 crore) at a Bonhams auction in Las Vegas last year.