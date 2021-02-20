Electric vehicle dealers get higher footfalls due to rising petrol price

Dealerships have reported rising footfalls with consumers not only test-riding these electric bikes, but also looking for exchange options to trade in their existing petrol vehicles.

By:February 20, 2021 10:35 AM
hero electric bikes

Hero Electric has said that over the last few weeks its dealerships have been getting more footfalls. “Rising fuel prices have led to consumers looking for alternative options to fulfil their mobility needs. With petrol prices hitting Rs 100 per litre, Hero Electric’s City Speed bikes have witnessed a significant demand. Dealerships have reported rising footfalls with consumers not only test-riding these electric bikes, but also looking for exchange options to trade in their existing petrol vehicles,” the company said in a statement. “Consumers are exploring e-scooters that lead to long-term savings and lower cost of maintenance. Priced Rs 57,560 onwards, these scooters are the most affordable mobility solution in the country today.”

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “As fuel costs hit an all-time high of Rs 100 per litre, it is time to invest in an electric scooter that allows one to save both money and time. Buying an ICE scooter requires a significant investment in the long term. From periodic maintenance and expenses of parts, monthly fuel bills and much more, a shift to electric scooters effectively bring these costs to almost nil.”

The company added that its City Speed e-bikes (Optima, Nyx and Photon) offer high cruising speed and gradeability to easily ride on even flyovers and slopes. The Li-ion batteries that power these bikes are light in weight and also swappable; the company currently has 750-plus charging stations across the country.

