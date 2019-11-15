Electric two-wheelers with the highest warranty in India: Revolt RV400, Okinawa Lite and more

We told you about the scooters in India that carry the maximum warranty. Seriously, a two-wheeler with six years warranty is a boon. The response we received to this story prompted us to write one for electric two-wheelers. After all, they are the future and we have many a two-wheelers which run on pure electricity on our streets. Since there is only one motorcycle at the moment, we have included that as well. For the sake of convenience, we have picked up vehicles which are already on sale and so the Harley-Davidson Livewire, Bajaj Chetak as well as upcoming products have been excluded. So, let's get on with which electric two-wheeler has the maximum warranty to offer.

Revolt Intellicorp

The Revolt RV400 and 300 were launched a few months ago and the company says that a five year warranty is being offered on the products. The motorcycles have a five year/75,000km warranty with all the routine maintenance included in the price. Moreover, the battery carries an eight year/1.5 lakh kilometre warranty. This is by the far the highest that is being offered with an electric two-wheeler in India. It is also quite similar to what we have seen on something like a Hyundai Kona electric. The Revolt RV400 costs less than Rs 1.50 lakh on-road, if you include the three year EMIs as well as the in-built maintenance plans. It is by far India's only electric motorcycle and obviously the loner in this list. The warranty is not transferable. However, if a customer buying a used Revolt reaches out to the company, then the latter will list down the features that can be further covered under insurance.

Ather

2018 saw the emergence of Ather as a force to reckon with. The Bangalore-based start-up introduced two of their electric scooters - the 350 and 450. The former though has been discontinued due to poor demand. While initially the Ather scooters were offered with a two year warranty, the company earlier this year announced that it has increased to three years. The Ather 450 promises a range of 75km and is priced at Rs 1.23 lakh, on-road. At time of writing this story, Ather hadn't responded to our requests for more knowledge of their warranty.

Okinawa

Okinawa has been going from strength to strength. The Indian two-wheeer maker is busy with introducing new products almost in every two-three months. It's recently launched scooters like the Praise Pro, iPraise+, Ridge+ and the Lite carry a three year/20,000km warranty. There though are some scooters that come with only a one year battery warranty and two years overall scheme. The recently launched Okinawa Lite is priced at Rs 60,000, ex-showroom. Okinawa will not allow the warranty to be transferred to the second owner.

Hero Electric

Perhaps the most recognised names of all the makers here, Hero Electric has a different approach to the warranty. The e-bike maker ensures that its Li-ion powered batteries have a warranty of three years when the vehicle is used for personal riding purpose. If the e-bike is used as a rental machine, then the warranty is for two years. The obvious question comes as to how will Hero Electric know if the bike is used for commercial purpose. By using telematics, Hero will know if more than 75 per cent of the battery was consumed each day. If it has been, then the vehicle is deeemd as a commercial unit. Hero Electric further adds that the battery pack has to be charged once in 30 days, even if the vehicle isn't being used, to keep the warranty intact. Hero's VRLA battery pack scooters have a two year warranty on the vehicle and just one year for the battery. It is unknown at the moment if the warranty is transferable to a second owner or not. Hero's Li-ion scooters include the Photon, Flash, Optima and Nyx.

Benling

Benling scooters carry a blanket three years warranty for the high speed ones. However, these haven't been introduced in the Indian market. For the time being, there are the low speed scooters and the company offers a 30 month warranty on the battery. For the product, there is a one year warranty and it can be transfered if the scooter is sold within the period. Benling scooters are slowly penetrating the Indian market and one can also find them even in remote areas.

Techo Electra

An e-bike maker based out of Pune, Techo Electra started making it big with its VRLA as well as Li-ion powered scooters a few months ago. Techo Electra offers a warranty of one year on all its scooters. However, scooters running Li-ion batteries get a two year warranty on the energy pack. Those with VRLA batteries get only one year warranty. Techo Electra confirmed that its warranty is transferable to the second owner if done within the mentioned period. The Techo Electra scooters in India include the Emerge, Neo and Raptor. Currently, the manufacturer is in the process of expanding its reach.

Avan Motors

Avan Motors recently showcased two new concept vehicles at the Pune Motor Show 2019. The e-vehicle maker has a two years warranty on offer for all its scooters. The company is working towards an extended warranty program for old as well as new customers. This will include an extension by another two years. Avan Motors confirm that the standard two year warranty includes the battery as well. In case of non-commercial purpose and usage, Avan Motors will also transfer the remaining warranty to a second owner. Xero, Xero+ and TrendE are the scooters that are currently sold by Avan Motors in India.

Hey folks, we hope you like this story. If you want an electric four wheeler warranty on similar lines, do let us know.