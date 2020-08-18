Electric two-wheeler buyers likely to welcome Delhi EV policy for these reasons

Apart from the incentives on EVs and batteries, if a customer is ready to scrap his old ICE two-wheeler, an additional discount will be added to the pot.

The Delhi government recently announced an electric vehicle policy for the state. This new EV policy says that customers who are buying an electric two-wheeler can get up to Rs 5,000 off per kWh of the battery size. This will be given to the registered vehicle owner while outright purchase of an EV sans the battery will attract up to Rs 30,000 discount. If this customer also is ready to scrap his old ICE two-wheeler, an additional incentive will be added to the pot. ICRA, one of the leading credit rating agencies has said that this is a welcome move. This will not only ensure less pollution but will push people to adopt EVs faster. At a time when people are afraid to use public transport, it is but natural that the sale of private two-wheelers will go up.

With so many two-wheelers being purchased, there will be a huge amount of pollution. This is something that can be mitigated with the adoption of electric vehicles. ICRA says that with the new Delhi EV policy, electric two-wheelers will cost around 25-30 per cent lower than before. The policy allows the sale of an electric two-wheeler sans a battery. The battery is one of the costliest components of an electric vehicle. Allowing it to be purchased separately and with the incentives will definitely be a sales driver.

ICRA vice president, Shamsher Dewan said that the company believes that the policy holds an attractive proposition for electric two-wheeler buyers. As it is the AQI in the national capital has been deteriorating for a long time. The higher cost of acquisition of an electric vehicle versus an ICE was the main hindrance for many. Now, with this out of the equation, the EV penetration will be higher. Dewan also said that the government’s dependence on crude oil imports will lower down with the mass-scale adoption of EVs.

