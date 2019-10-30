Four electric scooters that offer over 100 km range and freedom from range anxiety

The electric scooter market in India is currently on a boom and more and more manufacturers are venturing into the said segment with their products. However, with charging infrastructure currently in very early stages, one of the key concerns that pop up in a customer's mind while buying an electric scooter is range anxiety. In order to address this situation, while there are manufacturers that are focussing more on charging infrastructure, there are some that are offering products with a decent riding range. That said, let's take a look at the electric scooters currently on sale in India that offer over 100 km riding range:

Okinawa Praise

The Okinawa Praise currently sits at the top when it comes to the long-range electric scooters in India. Powering the e-scooter is a 45 Ah VRLA battery that delivers a peak power output of 2,500 watt along with a claimed 170 km to 200 km riding range per single full charge. Okinawa Praise comes with three riding modes and the scooter can touch a top speed of 75 kmph. The time required to charge the battery completely from zero percent is 6 to 7 hours. Okinawa Praise is currently priced in India at Rs 69,790.

Avera Retrosa

Launched earlier this year, the Avera Retrosa is a good looking electric scooter that offers a decent performance too. However, the brand is selling this electric scooter only in the state of Andhra Pradesh at a price of Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Andhra Pradesh). The Avera Retrosa gets a lithium iron phosphate battery that delivers a generous range of 120-140km on a single full charge. The battery can be charged within 3-4 hours using a regular power socket. The charging time further reduces to 1-2 hours by using the Avera home charging station. The Retrosa draws power from a 3000W BLDC motor that pushes the scooter to a top speed of 90kmph.

Pure EPluto

The Pure EPluto by Pure EV gets power from a 2 kWh portable battery that is good for delivering a range of 100 km on a single full charge. The electric scooter gets a 6-inch LCD instrument cluster that shows the required information. The Pure EPluto also comes with multiple riding modes and can go from 0 to 40 km/h in five seconds. The e-scooter is priced in India at Rs 75,000.

22Motors Flow

The Flow electric scooter by 22Motors is another one such EV that boasts over 100 km range. All thanks to quick charging, the battery on the 22Motors Flow can be charged to 70 percent in just one hour. The 22Motors Flow boasts of 80 km riding range but here is a catch. The e-scooter supports dual battery set up and hence, the riding range doubles up to 160 km. The Flow can achieve a top speed of 60 km/h and has a loading capacity of 150 kg.