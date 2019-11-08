Now free special green helmets with every Hero Electric scooter: All about the Code Green initiative

Hero Electric has announced the launch of Code Green initiative in order to highlight the importance of electric mobility. The company says that it has begun the said initiative in parallel with the Odd-even scheme to create awareness about cleaner and greener ways of transport. The recent campaign includes giving away masks at high visibility points to create awareness and receive a public opinion on combating air pollution.

Hero Electric has now created a unique concept of 'Eco-Heroes' through the Code Green initiative. Under this, any customer who buys a Hero electric scooter starting today will be getting a free special Green helmet with a personalized message from the company acknowledging the contribution that the customer has made for the betterment for the environment. The latest Code Green initiative by Hero Electric celebrates the users of zero emissions, zero fuel and Hero electric scooters.

Hero Electric is planning to take the count of its touchpoints from 615 at present to 1000 by 2020 end. That said, the brand will become more accessible for the masses. Apart from this, the company is also planning to increase the production capacity of its e-scooters to 5 lakh units annually and the focus would be low-speed scooters to facilitate last-mile connectivity.

Commenting on the Code Green initiative, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said that all keep talking about our worsening air quality yet only a few do something about it. He says that the helmets are a symbol of this cause. Hero Electric believes that every person contributing towards the environmental conservation is a Hero an Eco-Hero, and a Hero deserves to be seen, and there’s no better way for that than for him to sport a bright green helmet amidst the sea of black and grey. He also added that the Hero Electric Code Green project is aimed at sensitizing the audience about the adverse effects of air pollution and bringing a serious change in the environment.