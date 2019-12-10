BMW Motorrad’s electric S1000R-style sports bike with 1500 Nm of torque!

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the prototype version of its all-electric motorcycle called the E-Power Roadster. The first startling fact about this electric monster is that the motor powering it generates 1500 Nm of torque - that's as much as a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport. Resting heartbeat or torque is 200 Nm but once it's gone through the single-speed step-down gearbox, BMW say it has an effective torque of 1500 Nm. So far, it looks like a parts bin with a face from an S1000R, drive from an R1200RS and the frame has been custom-built to fit the giant powertrain borrowed from the China-only LWB BMW 7-Series, and the battery pack comes from a 2-series plug-in hybrid.
E-Power Roadster currently weighs 290 kg in its prototype version which compared to a production-spec Zero SR/F which weighs 228 kg is not so bad - considering by the time E-Power reaches production level, BMW should be able to make it shed about 30 kg.
It's weight should not be a trouble for how it'll pull forward given the torque figures which are enough to propel it to 100km/h in 2.9 seconds - that's only about .2 seconds slower than a BMW S1000RR.
The BMW electric roadster will be capable of fast charging which should charge it to full in under one hour. One limitation to this time is heat - once the temperature rises above 40C, charging slows down. BMW are working to improve the cooling system aiming to achieve 5.9 km of charge per minute so a 30-minute charge should be good for 178 km.
The E-Power Roadster is a long way from hitting production and BMW have said that the bike needs to have 200 km of range and so it won't be released unless 200-300 km of real riding is achieved on a full charge.
