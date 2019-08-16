Electric bikes with supercar like performance: Emflux Two, Two Plus teased

Emflux, the Bangalore based electric two-wheeler start-up has released the official teasers of its upcoming bikes i.e. the Two and Two Plus. These two bikes are going to be the company's second product offerings after the fully-faired Emflux One. The Emflux One is going to launch in India by the end of next year. This is the second teaser of the Emflux Two and Two Plus which have been released by the company, however, the first one in which, to some extent, reveals the bike's aesthetics. Going by these teasers, it becomes apparent, that the Two and the Two Plus will feature aggressive body design, remaining true to the characteristics of a naked streetfighter.

In addition to revealing the design of these bikes, Emglux has also released their respective performance figures. The Emflux Two will have a top speed of 160 km/h. It will do a 0-100 km/h time in 4.5 seconds and have a range of 160km on a full charge. On the other hand, the Emflux Two Plus will have a top speed of 180 km/h and will be able to clock a 0-100 km/h speed in 3.6 seconds. The Two Plus will have a range of 200 km. The Emflux Two twins are going to use the same chassis as that of the Emflux One.

Talking about the features, the Emflux Two and Two Plus are likely to get LED lights (front and back), a TFT instrument cluster along with smartphone connectivity. Following on the footsteps of the Emflux One, the Two is also going to come with Brembo brakes at both ends alongside offering Ohlins suspension set-up. In addition to this, the all-electric bikes will offer dual-channel ABS as well. The production of the Emflux One is limited to just 199 units. Similarly, the Emflux Two and Two Plus is likely to be offered on in limited numbers as well. Expect the prices to be upwards of Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) for both the iterations.