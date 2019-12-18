Electric bikes that you can charge by just pedalling backwards! Rayvolt X One with 75 km range

If the concept of electric bicycles ever sounded drab to you, you must take a look at the new generation of e-bikes that are now rolling out around the world. They now not only offer highly engineered performance that can take on a track or mountain trails, but they also look fantastic and have cutting edge technology at par with the evolving EV gadgetry. We came across one such interesting e-bike called the X One. Built by Rayvolt, the X One is currently an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign and combines new-age tech with classic styling rather beautifully.

Rayvolt X One e-bike has two major highlights - the first being its app-based connectivity which allows it to use facial recognition to turn on the bike and also to load user settings. The rider can use voice control to make commands for the GPS and other applications as well.

The other is the backpedal regenerative braking through which the rider the slow down and also charge the battery just by rolling the pedals backward. It comes with a portable battery to allow ease of charging at home or work. The frame neatly hides all cables and is lightweight as well bringing the weight to under 20 kg.

X One comes in three different power grades and colour options. With its 750W electric motor, the X One Power can achieve speeds of up to 45 km/h and a range of 75 km. The built-in battery can be easily fully charged in about four hours.

X One e-bike also comes equipped with a Gyro Sensor, which detects hills and manages motor torque and regenerative braking. With its torque sensor, the bike automatically accelerates as you push on the pedal which sends a signal to the motor. Lastly, X One has integrated turn signals—activated automatically as you turn or via a manual switch—and a photo sensor for automatic lighting. Current Rayvolt e-bikes range in price from $2,199 to $3,999 (approximately Rs 1.56 lakh - Rs 2.84 lakh) depending on the model and power configuration.

Deliveries for Rayvolt X One e-bikes will begin in June next year, including some markets in Asia as well. Rayvolt currently have no plans to bring the X One to India, however, considering that the Indian market is catching on with electric mobility and we now have electric bicycles like Polarity on retail, including India on their list of countries for business expansion may be a good idea for Rayvolt.