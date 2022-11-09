EICMA 2022: Suzuki Unveils all-new V-STROM 800DE and GSX-8S

Sales for the V-STROM 800DE will start from February 2023 and the GSX-8S from March 2023 globally, primarily in Europe and North America.

Suzuki Motor has unveiled the new GSX-8S streetfighter and the V-Strom 800DE at EICMA 2022 underway in Italy. Sales for the V-STROM 800DE will start from February 2023 and the GSX-8S from March 2023 globally, primarily in Europe and North America.

This is an all-new platform from the Japanese manufacturer and will cater to the popular middleweight segment. The Suzuki GSX-8S and the V-Strom 800DE both are powered by a new 776cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine along with a counterbalancer for enhanced refinement.

The GSX-8S is able to churns out 81bhp at 8500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6800 rpm, whereas Suzuki has tuned the ADV’s engine differently, so it now produces 83bhp at 8500 rpm and 78Nm of peak torque at 6800 rpm.

Talking about its design language, the GSX-8S takes the inspiration from GSX-S1000, features vertically-stacked LED projector headlight, big tank extensions and a compact tail section. This chassis is suspended onto a KYB USD fork and a monoshock. For braking, Suzuki has employed twin 310mm discs up front and a 240mm disc at the rear.

Suzuki GSX-8S

Additional features of GSX-8S consist of a five-inch TFT console, three-mode traction control system and Suzuki Drive Mode Select (SDMS), ride-by-wire throttle, and bi-directional quickshifter.

On the other hand the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE’s styling is inspired by the V-Strom 1050XT, so it gets the similar, vertically-stacked LED headlight, stubby beak and long tank extensions. It gets a stubby LED tail light and compact LED indicators. Unlike the V-Strom 650XT, the 776cc bike looks slimmer and adapts the maxi-enduro styling.

The V-Strom 800DE, especially, could act as the perfect rival to the ever-popular Triumph Tiger 900 and the BMW F 850 GS. The GSX-8S, on the other hand, would go up against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple R, and the Yamaha MT-07.