EICMA 2022 starts today: Here’s what to expect

EICMA 2022 is all set to be kicked off today (November 8) in Milan, Italy.

EICMA (International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition) is one of the largest motorcycle shows in the world. It takes place every year in Milan, Italy, and the event lasts for six days. This time around, the EICMA is scheduled to take place from November 8-13, 2022. The EICMA 2022 is all set to be kicked off today and here’s what you can expect from the show.

EICMA 2022: What to expect from the brands?

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield will unveil the much-awaited Super Meteor 650 at the EICMA 2022. The company has already teased the motorcycle on its social media handles and it’s likely to be offered in three variants: Astral, Celestial and Interstellar. The Super Meteor 650 will be powered by a 650cc parallel-twin engine. Royal Enfield might also showcase the concept version of some other models.

Ola Electric

Apart from Royal Enfield, Ola Electric will be the only Indian two-wheeler brand that will be present at the EICMA 2022. Ola Electric is likely to showcase its entire electric scooter line-up which includes the Ola S1 Air, S1, and the S1 Pro on the show floor. The company might also reveal some details about its electric motorcycle that is scheduled for an India launch next year.

KTM

KTM hasn’t shared any official details about its EICMA 2022 plans yet. However, the Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer is expected to showcase the updated versions of the KTM Duke 125, Duke 200, and Duke 390. These motorcycles have been on road tests for quite some time now.

Suzuki

Suzuki has been working on a brand new 700cc parallel-twin engine since a long time. This new motor will replace the mills of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 and the SV650. The company is expected to showcase its new engine at the event along with the upcoming Suzuki V-Strom 700 ADV.

Honda

Honda is expected to showcase its new middle-weight ADV at the EICMA 2022. The upcoming model is likely to be christened the Honda Transalp 750. This adventure motorcycle will share its 755cc parallel-twin engine with the recently launched Honda CB750 Hornet.

Others

Apart from these brands, we can expect some action from BMW, Harley-Davidson, and Ducati as well. Harley-Davidson is likely to showcase its Pan America 1250 and Pan AM ADVs at the event. Ducati might not reveal any new motorcycles but instead, present its new MY2023 line-up on the show floor. BMW Motorrad is likely to introduce the R 1300 GS at the EICMA 2022.

