EICMA 2022: New Benelli TRK 502 range unveiled, India launch soon

Benelli has revealed the updated TRK 502 range at EICMA 2022. The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X get cosmetic updates, including new colour schemes.

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer, Benelli, has revealed the updated TRK 502 range at EICMA 2022. The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X get cosmetic updates, including new colour schemes. However, mechanically they remain unchanged. The updated versions of these middle-weight touring motorcycles are likely to be launched in the Indian market early next year.

Talking about the changes, the updated Benelli TRK 502X will be available in White, Blue, Yellow and Anthracite Grey colour shades. The standard Benelli TRK 502, on the other hand, will be offered in White, Blue, Glossy Forest Green and Anthracite Grey shades. Apart from the introduction of new colour schemes, these motorcycles also get updated body graphics.

Benelli has even tweaked the design of their rear-view mirrors. Moreover, they get new hand grips and blacked-out handguards, brake & clutch levers and footpegs. As mentioned before, mechanically these tourers remain unchanged. So, the new Benelli TRK 502 and the TRK 502X will still be powered by a 500cc, in-line two-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, fuel-injected engine.

The India-spec Benelli TRK 502 and the TRK 502X churns out 46.8 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. These touring motorcycles get USD (upside-down) forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, they sport twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc unit at the rear along with dual-channel ABS.

