EICMA 2022: Meet the leaner, meaner Aprilia RS 660 Extrema 

The RS 660 Extrema is 3 kg lighter than the standard version thanks to the new carbon fibre components.

Aprilia has showcased the race-spec version RS 660, the Extrema. Apart from the racing graphics, the motorcycle uses lightweight components and electronic aids that are usually available in motorcycles at higher segments. The key here is that the new sports bike is 3 kg lighter than the standard version.

So, the million-dollar question is how did Aprilia manage to tone down the Extrema’s weight? To start with, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer has equipped the compact sports bike with a lighter and street-legal exhaust system by SC Project with a carbon fibre silencer.

The new exhaust is now positioned on the right side, unlike the standard one which tucks in the exhaust pipe below the engine. To further reduce the motorcycle’s weight, the passenger footpegs can be removed. To ensure the Extrema doesn’t have any weighty issues, the front mudguard and the new belly pan are both made of carbon fibre.

To up its sporty credentials, as an option, the RS 660 Extrema offers a single-seat tail fairing, which replaces the passenger seat, making it look radical and aggressive from the rear. Moving on to the additional electronics, the RS 660 Extrema gets a slew of adjustable features like traction control, cornering ABS, engine brake, engine map, and wheelie control.

The RS 660 race edition is powered by the 659cc, parallel-twin engine that churns out 99bhp and is mated to a 6-speed bi-directional quick shifter. This means that the gearbox can be configured to both city riding conditions and track days. Continuing with the sporty mantra, the RS 660 Extrema also gets white and red livery.