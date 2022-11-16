EICMA 2022: Danny Schneider’s Hardnine Choppers showcase the Indian Scout Rogue

The Indian Scout Rogue by Hardnine Choppers was showcased at EICMA 2022 along with the new range of Indian Motorcycle. Here are all the details you need to know.

EICMA 2022 has been a much-awaited event, especially after the pandemic. However, the show did not disappoint spectators or manufacturers as it’s been successful, offering onlookers something around every corner. One of them being the Indian Scout Rogue by Hardnine Choppers.

Danny Schneider, the person behind Hardnine Choppers showcased his latest build alongside the 2023 range of Indian Motorcycle. Schneider, a former FMX star and a custom builder has gained a reputation for building performance-oriented customs and is well-accustomed to Indian Motorcycle.

Coming to the motorcycle itself, the Indian Scout gets Ohlins suspension front and rear, the stock handlebar replaced with a 22mm higher ProTaper unit, a mini-fairing to go with the new bars, stripped rear, smaller turn signals, and eliminating the front mudguard completely.

The Indian Scout Rogue also gets performance tracker wheels from Roland Sands Design, twin disc brakes up front with Beringer callipers, a Dynojet quickshifter, and a one-off 2-into-1 exhaust by Jekill and Hyde.

Commenting on the motorcycle, Schneider says, “I’ve added some custom touches, by cutting down the primary cover to the minimum that’s still safe but making it lighter and giving it a more performance look and I’ve also added wider footpegs to suit my riding style. But, look closer and you’ll see the gold leaf applied to the iconic insignias on the engine and the gas cap, the gold stitching in the seat which all complement the awesome paint by Vince Customs.”