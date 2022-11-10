EICMA 2022: Aprilia targets youth with ELECTRICa concept

Affordability and accessibility for commuting is the way Aprilia is going with its new all-electric motorcycle.

Aprilia unveiled its all-electric ELECTRICa concept at the 2022 EICMA in Milan. The Italian luxury two-wheeler has decided to take a different route with its electric motorcycle project by targeting young riders. In the words of Aprilia, “the brand new project is dedicated to the next generation”. According to the company, the electric motorcycle represents what young bikers are looking for, an environmentally friendly two-wheeler that is feature laden and doesn’t compromise on the riding experience.

The main aim of Aprilia is to bring some funk to the commuting segment, which is aimed at young riders who essentially need a vehicle to move from point A and point B in a hassle-free manner. The two-wheeler company is also emphasizing a lot on making the electric motorcycle affordable and mass market.

In terms of design, unlike the usual sporting-looking Aprilia motorcycles with colossal road presence like no other, the ELECTICa is slim built and sticks to a simple composition. The reason why the Italian company has taken a drastic departure from its dynamic DNA language is that it believes this makes it a lot more accessible and easy to ride in the city.

Even though Aprilia has not revealed the power figures and battery specifications, the company has confirmed that the concept is a lightweight and fun project that will offer a sporty flair. The motor will be placed at the centre and offer features like a keyless system, an LCD instrument cluster, and alloy wheels with Teal coloured inserts. The concept’s triple headlight shape gives it a unique design. To make the electric motorcycle accessible, the handlebar has the controls of both the front and rear brakes like a scooter. Apart from this, the electric motorcycle will come equipped with safety electronic aids.