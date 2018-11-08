EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!

Royal Enfield has just pulled the wraps off a brand new flagship motorcycle at 2018 EICMA Motorcycle show, they are calling it the KX Concept. This stunning new bobber like motorcycle once again looks back to Royal Enfields of the past for inspiration, this time, the concept has been based around the Royal Enfield KX Cruiser that was launched in the 1930s. The inspiration is not just limited to design, Royal Enfield has not just plonked the 650cc Twin cylinder from the upcoming twins into a new platform but have built a new engine just for this bike. Like the KX of the 1930s, the KX Concept of 2018 will also be powered by a V-Twin motor, although displacement is likely to be lesser than 1,140 cc of the original.

The KX Concept from 2018, will be powered by a Liquid cooled V-Twin that is likely to displace about 838 cc (based on the 838 nameplates on the motor) although Royal Enfield has maintained the tight lip treatment in terms of what the power figures are. The company has said that the concept was more of a fun exercise in terms of what the company is capable of. However looking at the response that they have been getting over the last few days we think that they might find some motivation to bring it to production soon. The original Royal Enfield KX was marketed in the past as a luxury cruiser motorcycle with a top speed of 129 kmph. Quite quick for a motorcycle like the 1930s! The Concept KX seems to be a modern recreation of the original, right down to the dark green paint on the bike, although with modern features LED lighting, all-digital console, cantilevered saddle, twin disc brakes, girder fork and alloy wheels.

A homage to the 1140 V-Twin #RoyalEnfield KX from the 1930s. The KX Concept just debuted at #EICMA2018. Let us know what you think about this concept in your comments below.#RidePure #PureMotorcycling pic.twitter.com/hmuycKcVE5 — Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) November 6, 2018

Now, given the response, this motorcycle could easily be the new flagship for Royal Enfield in 2020. Now, up until this point, international cruiser motorcycle manufacturers have overlooked Royal Enfield. The KX concept is shots fired in their direction and given their tendencies to price low, this has all the makings of a Triumph Bonneville rival.