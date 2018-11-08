EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!

While the world waited with bated breath for KTM to pull the wraps off their small-displacement adventure bike the KTM 390 Adventure. KTM decided to skip the unveil entirely and go instead with the new KTM 790 adventure, that has been unveiled in two variants, the 790 Adventure and the 790 Adventure R. Between them, the R is the more dirt-focused with better spec tyres, longer travel suspension and a higher front mud-guard, and some changes to the bodywork. That aside both bikes get the same motor, with the same state of tune, 21-inch front wheel and fuel tank with a 20-litre capacity.

Powering the KTM 790 Adventure is a four-stroke DOHC, 799 cc parallel-twin engine which puts out 95 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 6,600 rpm. In terms of suspension, the base model gets the WP Apex 43 mm USD forks with an impressive 200 mm of travel. With rear-shocks also offering 200 mm of travel. The R variant gets WP XPLOR suspension, with the 48 mm front fork offering 240 mm of travel, like the standard the rear mono shock also gets 240 mm of travel. One can’t even begin a KTM Adventure bike with alloys and the 790 goes in the same way with wire spoke wheels on both bikes. 21-inch wheels hold the front while the rear gets an 18-inch alloy wheel.

Stopping force on both bikes is also the same with 320 mm twin discs with radially mounted four-piston callipers on the front wheel and a single 260 mm two-pot floating calliper providing stopping force at the rear. Both bikes get ABS and cornering ABS that can be switched off. Thanks to the longer forks both bikes are also likely to sport different steering geometry. The wheelbase on the 790 Adventure R is also slightly longer than the base variant. What’s most important is the fact that all of this will not weigh more than 189 kg. Once launched, the KTM 790 adventure will take on the likes of the BMW F 850 GS, as well as the Triumph Tiger 800. As for India, we doubt that KTM will be looking to launch this bike in India anytime soon.