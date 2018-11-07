EICMA 2018: Hero XPulse 200T makes global debut: ‘Easy on budget’ tourer to go on sale in early 2019

EICMA 2018 is witnessing a lot of exciting motorcycles and concepts and the country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has also showcased multiple concepts at the annual event. The most important one being the Hero XPulse 200T that is based on its adventure sibling XPulse 200. The two will be launched in India in early 2019. According to Hero MotoCorp, the newly unveiled XPulse 200T makes its arrival as a tourer and has been made keeping in mind the practical requirements of a touring motorcycle. Powering the Hero XPulse 200T is the same 198cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers the Xtreme 200R. The engine on the Xtreme 200R is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 18 bhp and 17 Nm. The unit on the XPulse 200T might see some revisions in these figures in order to suit the characteristics of a typical touring motorcycle.

The Hero XPulse 200T has been loaded with features to make it more desirable. The bike has been fitted with luggage panniers to serve the purpose better. Furthermore, the XPulse 200T gets a fully digital instrument cluster along with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation assist. The Hero XPulse 200T also gets full LED headlamp and tail lamp along with a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) to offer added safety.

Commenting on the unveiling of Hero XPulse 200T, Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said that the company is globally known for its fuel-efficient and reliable products, sustainable manufacturing and frugal engineering that drive the wheels of the economy in several regions. While Hero MotoCorp constantly strives to keep improving our existing iconic products, the company has been currently focusing on developing higher capacity, youthful and exciting products. Going ahead, Hero MotoCorp plans to set the benchmark in the high-capacity premium segments as well, like it has done in the other segments.

Apart from the new Hero XPulse 200T, the company also took the wraps off a Cafe Racer Concept, a Scrambler Concept, a Desert Concept and a Flat-Track Concept and these which have been designed and developed on the XPulse 200T platform. More details on the new Hero XPulse 200T to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!