EICMA 2018: Ducati Panigale V4R unveiled: Meet the world’s most powerful track ready bike for the road!

Ducati has just pulled the proverbial rabbit out of the proverbial hat, unleashing on the world, the insane Panigale V4R track-bike for the road. Ahead of the 2018 EICMA motor show, Ducati has revealed the what is essentially their WSBK bike contender for next year with road going bits like mirrors and indicators. The V4R will use a slightly lower displacement version of the 1103cc V4 motor with the same bore but a slightly shorter stroke to bring the displacement to a more modest 998 cc. Thanks to lighter cycle parts in the engine the motor now makes an astonishing 221 hp in a frame that is about a kilo lighter than its full-size sibling tipping the scales at a more than modest 165 kgs. To put that in perspective, the KTM Duke 390 weighs in at 154 kgs. (with about 4 times less power.)

Cranking out 221 hp straight out the showroom, the V4R will rev all the way to 15,200 rpm! Which is a whole 2 thousand revs higher than the standard S version of the Panigale! Add in the performance kit which includes a full road legal Akrapovic exhaust system and the Panigale V4R will crank all the way up to a jaw-dropping 234 hp. Essentially making it the most powerful non-electric motorcycle on the planet with 3 more horsepower than even the Supercharged Kawasaki Ninja H2 that manages a comparatively okayish 231 hp from its Supercharged 998cc motor.

This is then a monumental motorcycle by any regards. Aside from setting the bar for naturally aspirated litre motorcycles unbelievably high, what the V4R really stands for is the pinnacle of production track bikes. It will be interesting to seem them mince the grid at the WSBK in 2019, and while we expect it to make it to India next year, the 500 a piece regulation production limit might see it come in very very limited quantities.