EeVe Soul electric scooter launched at Rs 1.40 lakh: Specs, riding range, etc

Bhubaneshwar-based electric two-wheeler startup, EeVe India, has recently forayed into the high-speed electric vehicle category with the launch of its flagship product. The all-new EeVe Soul electric scooter has been launched in India at Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the company hasn’t revealed whether this sticker price will include the FAME II subsidy and other state government subsidies or not. It is said to be all set to hit the Indian roads early next year.

Talking about the specs, the new EeVe Soul electric scooter gets not one but two advanced Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) batteries which are stored under its seat. These batteries are swappable & detachable, thus enabling the users to conveniently charge the battery at home. The e-scooter is claimed to take around 3-4 hours to fully charge from 0 to 100 per cent. EeVe says that the Soul electric scooter has a top speed of 60 kmph and it can run up to 120 km on a single charge.

However, the claimed 120 km range is said to be achieved in the first (Eco) mode where the top speed is restricted to 40 kmph. Gradually, as you pick up the pace up to its 60 kmph top speed, the range will diminish even further. In terms of features, the EeVe Soul is equipped with smart connectivity options such as IOT functions, anti-theft lock system, GPS navigation, USB port, reverse mode, geo-tagging, geo-fencing, etc. It is also offered with a three-year warranty.

Speaking at the launch Harsh Vardhan Didwania, Co-Founder & Director, EeVe India, said, “EeVe India is working to revolutionize the electric mobility experience in India which can offer solution to growing environmental concerns. For a future to be Cleaner, Safer and Sustainable, we are bringing eco-friendly electric scooters that are powered with the best sustainable solutions. Our latest EeVe electric scooter is high speed, stylish and hassle-free to help reduce carbon footprint and burden of ever-increasing fuel prices”.

