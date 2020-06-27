EBikeGo to provide riders and EVs for delivery firms: To create new job opportunities

EBikeGo says that Its electric scooters have been equipped with a telematics device for monitoring vehicle movement, which can enable timely delivery of goods. The company will hire the riders and deliver the goods using its e-scooters. It recently completed a pilot project in Pune with five electric scooters.

Electric scooter start-up eBikeGo has said it has created a ‘complete mobility solution’ for delivery companies. Under this platform, delivery executives will be recruited and provided with e-scooters by eBikeGo. A fixed salary with benefits can been joyed by the drivers without the hassle of booking and buying scooters of their own, and delivery companies will be free from botheration of recruiting drivers, scooters, logistics and monitoring delivery. “With this, eBikeGo aims to create jobs for 10,000-15,000 persons, and reach the goal of 1 million individual entrepreneurs by 2025,” the start-up said in a statement. Its electric scooters, the start-up said, are equipped with a telematics device for monitoring vehicle movement, which can enable timely delivery of goods.

“We will hire the drivers and deliver the goods using our e-scooters. We recently completed a pilot project in Pune with five electric scooters with our own delivery executives successfully, and have decided to expand services to other cities,” added Irfan Khan, co-founder & CEO, eBikeGo.

